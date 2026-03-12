Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 71,232 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 319.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 87.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $187.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $64,528.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,527.12. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

