Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HG stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 19.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HG. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HG

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.