Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Munro Partners increased its stake in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,692,000.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $22,320,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,606,943 shares of company stock valued at $387,628,003 over the last ninety days.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

