Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Munro Partners increased its stake in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,692,000.
Insider Activity at CoreWeave
In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $22,320,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,606,943 shares of company stock valued at $387,628,003 over the last ninety days.
Trending Headlines about CoreWeave
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched Flexible Capacity plans (Flex Reservations and a new Spot option) to give customers more control over AI compute costs and capacity — a product shift that investors view as improving demand elasticity and enterprise adoption potential. CoreWeave Introduces Flexible Capacity Plans to Accelerate AI Innovation
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction also reflected a reported deal (PhysicsX) and related coverage highlighting customer wins and product momentum that helped drive a multi-session rally. CoreWeave (CRWV) Climbs 9.4% on Product Launches, PhysicsX Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market narratives are diverging on how to value CoreWeave amid rapid revenue growth but continuing losses — expect mixed research coverage and volatile headline-driven trading. Assessing CoreWeave (CRWV) Valuation As Narratives Diverge On Future AI Infrastructure Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple class-action lawsuits and an onslaught of law-firm reminder notices (lead-plaintiff deadlines) create legal overhang and potential litigation costs/risk to management — a clear near-term negative for sentiment. CoreWeave, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights – CRWV
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: director/insider Brannin McBee disclosed large sales (~500k+ shares across filings) that materially reduced his stake — this can be read as a negative signal by some investors. Brannin Mcbee Insider Sales Filings
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial criticisms: analysts and plaintiff firms flag a larger-than-expected Q4 loss and “soft” guidance plus skeptical notes on the company’s $66B backlog claim — these points heighten execution risk and could pressure forward multiples. Hagens Berman on Q4 Loss and Soft Guidance CoreWeave’s $66B Backlog Meets A $30B Reality
CoreWeave Trading Up 9.4%
Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
