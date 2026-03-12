Legal & General Group Plc Has $296.88 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,309,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of Target worth $296,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:TGT opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

