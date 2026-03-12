Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRON opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 21.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.87. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of ($19.88) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 13,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $833,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,383.04. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $511,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,931.17. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,492 shares of company stock valued at $21,701,925. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

