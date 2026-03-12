MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 61.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles M. Kelley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,366.04. The trade was a 164.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDU. Loop Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

