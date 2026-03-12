Capital World Investors Buys 19,952 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.84% of Align Technology worth $164,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 73.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,346.47. This represents a 49.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $208.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

