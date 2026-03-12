Financial Comparison: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI)

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanTech AI Systems -477.09% -11.25% 209.23% Taboola.com 2.21% 11.97% 7.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ScanTech AI Systems and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanTech AI Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Taboola.com 0 2 4 1 2.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than ScanTech AI Systems.

74.0% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Taboola.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanTech AI Systems $1.88 million 0.51 -$23.07 million ($9.20) -0.02 Taboola.com $1.91 billion 0.42 $42.28 million $0.15 21.60

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than ScanTech AI Systems. ScanTech AI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ScanTech AI Systems has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats ScanTech AI Systems on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanTech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

