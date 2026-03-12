Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $101.48 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,645,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $101,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of -599.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

