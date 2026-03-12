Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF $GGUS Shares Acquired by LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 1,539.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $373,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GGUS opened at $61.20 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $373.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.17.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology. GGUS was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.