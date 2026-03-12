LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $214.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $223.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

