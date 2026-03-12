H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in H World Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082,369 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

