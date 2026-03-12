Telligent Fund LP Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Telligent Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Telligent Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Azure AI and Copilot adoption remain the principal growth engine: continued strong cloud revenue and higher Azure consumption from AI workloads support long?term earnings upside. Will Microsoft Stock Climb as Azure AI Services Gain Traction?
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft filed an amicus brief backing Anthropic in its suit versus the DoD — a move that protects access to Anthropic models for many customers and helps preserve Azure compute demand tied to that partnership. Microsoft files amicus brief
- Positive Sentiment: New monetization levers (a $99 “Frontier” AI subscription and deeper OpenAI/Anthropic integrations) increase potential ARPU from Office/365 and enterprise suites. This supports revenue upside if adoption scales. Microsoft Unveils $99 ‘Frontier’ AI Subscription
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend ($0.91), reaffirming capital returns and making MSFT more attractive to income?oriented investors. Microsoft announces quarterly dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Console roadmap: Microsoft will ship next?gen Xbox prototypes to developers in 2027 — positive for long term product pipeline but limited near?term revenue impact. Microsoft plans to ship prototype of next Xbox
- Neutral Sentiment: Site and data?center activity (interest in Oracle’s Abilene/Stargate site and talks to lease a Texas AI data center) signals continued infrastructure expansion — supports Azure capacity but implies heavy capex. Microsoft in talks to lease Texas AI data center site
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rising AI capex are a near?term drag: analysts note MSFT trades at a premium P/S while heavy AI infrastructure spending could pressure margins and justify investor caution. The Zacks Analyst Blog
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (an EVP sold roughly $5.0M of stock) and a noticeable rise in short interest suggest some near?term skeptical positioning by market participants. EVP stock sale
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market volatility and midterm?year election season risk are pressuring tech names; macro/geopolitical headlines could amplify short?term selling even if Microsoft’s fundamentals remain intact. Market Crash Warning?
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $641.00 price objective (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.95.
Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $404.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 22.76%.
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
