Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVYO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Klaviyo Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE KVYO opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 1.28. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $304,274.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 326,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,836.48. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 442,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,516.77. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,549,286 shares of company stock worth $39,371,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.