Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

