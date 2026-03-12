Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.

Northern Frontier Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Northern Frontier

(Get Free Report)

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Logistics, and Facilities. The Civil segment provides construction and excavation services to the industrial industry, primarily in the in situ Oil Sands region south of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.