Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.7850. Dyadic International shares last traded at $0.8010, with a volume of 22,680 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyadic International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 932,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 627.4% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 326,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

