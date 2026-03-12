Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 10981014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Amprius Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities materially raised near?term and multi?year forecasts — upgrading Q1–Q3 FY2026 quarterly EPS assumptions, lifting FY2026 loss expectations to a smaller loss (now -$0.08 vs prior -$0.14), and projecting FY2027 profitability (FY2027 EPS now ~$0.18). These estimate revisions suggest analysts expect product ramp and margin improvement. MarketBeat: Amprius Coverage

Northland Securities materially raised near?term and multi?year forecasts — upgrading Q1–Q3 FY2026 quarterly EPS assumptions, lifting FY2026 loss expectations to a smaller loss (now -$0.08 vs prior -$0.14), and projecting FY2027 profitability (FY2027 EPS now ~$0.18). These estimate revisions suggest analysts expect product ramp and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley increased its price target to $22 and kept a Buy rating, pointing to upside from current levels and providing institutional validation that supports the stock’s move higher. Yahoo Finance: Amprius Reports & Analyst Coverage

B. Riley increased its price target to $22 and kept a Buy rating, pointing to upside from current levels and providing institutional validation that supports the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $20 price target, further reinforcing analyst support and demand from growth?oriented investors. Benzinga Coverage

Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $20 price target, further reinforcing analyst support and demand from growth?oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage (including American Banking News) is highlighting bullish analyst commentary and coverage additions — this increases visibility but is secondary to the firm analyst upgrades. American Banking News: Analyst Note

Media coverage (including American Banking News) is highlighting bullish analyst commentary and coverage additions — this increases visibility but is secondary to the firm analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated market headlines (e.g., articles about other stocks) appeared in feeds but have no direct impact on AMPX fundamentals. Yahoo: Duolingo Article

Unrelated market headlines (e.g., articles about other stocks) appeared in feeds but have no direct impact on AMPX fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst revisions, Amprius remains unprofitable on a trailing basis (negative net margins and a negative P/E) and consensus FY2026 estimates still indicate a loss; execution risk and high beta mean the stock can be volatile if shipments or margins miss expectations. MarketBeat: Company Financials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,299.84. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,194,014 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,699. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Recommended Stories

