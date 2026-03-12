Head-To-Head Comparison: Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) vs. Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hf Foods Group and Bridgford Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hf Foods Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hf Foods Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Hf Foods Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hf Foods Group -3.71% 8.01% 3.33% Bridgford Foods -5.60% -11.02% -8.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Hf Foods Group and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hf Foods Group and Bridgford Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hf Foods Group $1.23 billion 0.08 -$48.51 million ($0.86) -2.20 Bridgford Foods $230.99 million 0.29 -$13.36 million ($1.44) -5.19

Bridgford Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hf Foods Group. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hf Foods Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hf Foods Group beats Bridgford Foods on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

