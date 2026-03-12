Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) PT at C$17.56

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.09.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a C$20.00 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.
