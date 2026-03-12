Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.55 and traded as low as GBX 248. Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 252.50, with a volume of 563,323 shares changing hands.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.09. The company has a market capitalization of £500.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

