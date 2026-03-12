Yueda Digital (NASDAQ:YDKG) vs. Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP) Critical Survey

Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP – Get Free Report) and Yueda Digital (NASDAQ:YDKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloomia and Yueda Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomia $37.77 million 0.19 -$5.74 million ($2.07) -1.91 Yueda Digital $340,000.00 3.92 -$13.65 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Bloomia has higher revenue and earnings than Yueda Digital.

This table compares Bloomia and Yueda Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomia -7.65% -28.26% -3.63% Yueda Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bloomia has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yueda Digital has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Bloomia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Yueda Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Bloomia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Yueda Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloomia and Yueda Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yueda Digital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Bloomia beats Yueda Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomia

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Yueda Digital

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital TV screens on planes operated by five airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, and comedy clips; and television programs, including documentaries and hidden camera type reality shows from other third-party content providers. In addition, the company holds concession rights to operate various traditional advertising media comprising light boxes, billboards, and display advertising; and install and operate Wi-Fi systems on trains administered by eight regional railway bureaus, as well as on long-haul buses. As of March 31, 2016, its programs were placed on digital TV screens on planes operated by 5 airlines; and it operated 71,904 digital TV screens on airplanes. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

