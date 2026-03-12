UBS Group Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $189.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $206.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $162.79 on Monday. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $348.50. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple upside catalysts highlighted by analysts: shares trade at a historically low P/E (~13), the company has a $1.6B buyback authorization, and activist pressure (Chip Wilson) plus potential involvement from Elliott Management and a CEO transition could force strategic changes. These items are cited as reasons the stock could rebound ahead of Q4 results. Seeking Alpha: Bargain Buy

Multiple upside catalysts highlighted by analysts: shares trade at a historically low P/E (~13), the company has a $1.6B buyback authorization, and activist pressure (Chip Wilson) plus potential involvement from Elliott Management and a CEO transition could force strategic changes. These items are cited as reasons the stock could rebound ahead of Q4 results. Positive Sentiment: Product innovation — lululemon rolled out ShowZero sweat?concealing technology targeting tennis/high-sweat use cases, supporting new product momentum and diversification of its athleisure mix. Product wins can help near?term sales and margins. Yahoo: ShowZero

Product innovation — lululemon rolled out ShowZero sweat?concealing technology targeting tennis/high-sweat use cases, supporting new product momentum and diversification of its athleisure mix. Product wins can help near?term sales and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary expect a likely earnings beat in the upcoming quarter, driven by strong holiday sales and guidance pointing to the high end of ranges — an earnings beat would be an immediate positive catalyst. Zacks: Earnings Preview

Analysts and commentary expect a likely earnings beat in the upcoming quarter, driven by strong holiday sales and guidance pointing to the high end of ranges — an earnings beat would be an immediate positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $215 price target — a constructive view but not a buy endorsement; it keeps upside on the table if catalysts materialize. Benzinga: Telsey

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $215 price target — a constructive view but not a buy endorsement; it keeps upside on the table if catalysts materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets note the stock is sitting near technical support after prolonged weakness, meaning technical traders may watch the level closely for either a rebound or breakdown ahead of earnings. Yahoo: Technical/Valuation

Several outlets note the stock is sitting near technical support after prolonged weakness, meaning technical traders may watch the level closely for either a rebound or breakdown ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target revisions and neutral/less?bullish ratings: Goldman Sachs cut its target from $200 to $184 and set a “neutral” rating; UBS also trimmed its target to $189 — these moves reduce near?term analyst support for the stock. TickerReport / Benzinga

Analyst price?target revisions and neutral/less?bullish ratings: Goldman Sachs cut its target from $200 to $184 and set a “neutral” rating; UBS also trimmed its target to $189 — these moves reduce near?term analyst support for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal hit: lululemon was fined about $700k for violations tied to marketing emails (spam breaches), a small but visible charge that adds near?term reputational and compliance scrutiny. MSN: Fine

Regulatory/legal hit: lululemon was fined about $700k for violations tied to marketing emails (spam breaches), a small but visible charge that adds near?term reputational and compliance scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Price pressure and investor sentiment: the stock has hit an extended stretch of losses (an 8?day losing streak with roughly $2.3B of market cap erosion cited), underperformance versus indices, and fresh critical commentary from founder/activists — overall weighing on sentiment into the quarter. Forbes: Selling Pressure

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

