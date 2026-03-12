Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,201,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,405,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,869,000 after buying an additional 5,145,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 876.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,500,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,342,000 after buying an additional 4,039,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,085,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,908,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.