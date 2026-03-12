Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Veralto worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 852.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

