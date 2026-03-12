Eric Johnson Sells 20,280 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,017,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,390.24. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.87. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.27 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 562,144 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 879,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,069,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after buying an additional 264,659 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.