Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,057 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 273,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

