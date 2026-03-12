PFG Advisors Invests $1.03 Million in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,625.7% during the third quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 185,792 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

