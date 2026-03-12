20,444 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $780.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

