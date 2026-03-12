Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Standex International by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,642,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Standex International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,160. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy L. Nemeth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.00 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,555. This represents a 30.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,963. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $262.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.09. Standex International Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $270.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

