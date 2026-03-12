Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The trade was a 8.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,595.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.14.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

