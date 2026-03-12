Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGNG opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $35.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 67.0%.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

