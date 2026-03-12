Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $38,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sachem Hill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Hill LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.