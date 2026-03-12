Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,251,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,120,751,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,709,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,752,000 after buying an additional 458,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,480,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,710,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

