Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $618.95.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $649.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

