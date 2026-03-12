Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Large contract wins and program awards — Lockheed reported multiple contract awards that expand near-term backlog and cash flow, including recent U.S. defense contracts worth roughly $761 million. Lockheed Martin wins $761 million in U.S. defense contracts
- Positive Sentiment: Munitions production ramp — Management is working with U.S. partners to substantially increase munitions output (expanded facilities and higher lines) to meet demand from the Middle East, which should boost revenues and near-term government orders. Lockheed Martin Ramps Munitions Output
- Positive Sentiment: Sikorsky autonomy and new product pipeline — Sikorsky (a Lockheed business) and Robinson unveiled the autonomous R66 TURBINETRUCK for cargo/resupply missions; product launches and S-92A+ production increases strengthen growth optionality in rotary platforms. Sikorsky Collaborates with Robinson – R66 TURBINETRUCK Benzinga: Sikorsky, Robinson launch autonomous cargo helicopter
- Positive Sentiment: S-92A+ output and contract renewals — Sikorsky is expanding output and operators are renewing support contracts, supporting aftermarket and recurring revenue. Sikorsky advances S-92A+ output, renewals
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector inflows could help over time — analysts note defense ETFs are attracting flows as conflict-driven budgets rise, which can support longer-term demand for prime contractors like LMT. Why This Defense ETF Could Keep Rallying
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain and supplier awards — A metals supplier won large govt contracts including programs that will supply aluminum plate across Lockheed platforms; could improve parts availability but also reflect procurement complexity. Reliance AMI Metals awarded contracts (mentions Lockheed platforms)
- Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness / sentiment headwinds — Coverage notes that despite geopolitical tensions, defense stocks recently haven’t rallied broadly; macro and political factors (e.g., uncertainty about escalation) are keeping valuations under pressure. Barron’s: Defense Stocks Are Down
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/expectations concerns — Some analysts argue much of Lockheed’s near-term upside is already priced in, limiting upside if execution or order timing slips. Seeking Alpha: The Upside Is Already Priced In
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $649.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.53.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
