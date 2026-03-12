Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,213 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 54.7% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

