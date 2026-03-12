PFG Advisors Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,405,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IWR stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

