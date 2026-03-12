Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,375,000 after buying an additional 613,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,956,000 after buying an additional 724,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth $3,408,828,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.09. The stock has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

