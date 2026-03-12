PFG Advisors Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

