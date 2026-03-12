Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,463 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 63,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 245,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

See Also

