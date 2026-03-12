SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Stock Holdings Lessened by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,247 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 793.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,717 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,803 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Articles

