Bokf Na Sells 4,425 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $68,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.06 and its 200 day moving average is $479.18. The firm has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

