Bokf Na Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

