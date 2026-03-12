Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,749 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1,193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

