Bokf Na Has $109.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $109,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 290,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,414 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

