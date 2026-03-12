Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.19 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

