Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price at $25.43

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.4286.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

