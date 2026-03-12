Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $73.78 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,174,000 after buying an additional 1,878,654 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after buying an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,285,608,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

