Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,325.88 and last traded at $1,355.6950. 77,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 298,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,441.20.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,972.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,459.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,592.33. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

