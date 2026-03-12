Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.